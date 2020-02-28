Fatal overdoses in Cambria County fell again in 2019, new figures show.
It’s the third straight year the county has seen a decline, with last year’s 56 deaths the lowest annual total since 2014.
But in a community just after years removed from registering Pennsylvania’s second-highest overdose rate per-capita, Cambria County’s latest total also signals the battle with opioids is still far from over, Cambria County Jeff Lees said.
“It’s clear we’re on a downward trend from the spike we saw when Fentanyl first arrived,” Lees said. “But 56 lives lost to drug overdoses is nothing to be proud of here. We still have a drug epidemic in Cambria County and we all have to keep working together to address it.”
Awareness, efforts
Cambria County’s overdose totals have fallen at a steady rate since a broad effort to battle the opioid crisis was launched in late 2016.
Community leaders – hospital officials, law enforcement and nonprofits who deal with fallout from drug addiction daily – started working more closely together through the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
Together, there’s been a regional focus on providing results-based education to youth before they experiment with drugs, provide paths to recovery for drug users and ensure programs are in place to help them stay on that path.
The state has been operating under a similar “command center” model over the past several years as well, cracking down on over-prescribing and dedicating tens of millions of dollars to support and treatment measures since Gov. Tom Wolf declared the opioid epidemic as a statewide “disaster” situation.
Under then-Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan, local police departments and county law enforcement officials joined fellow emergency responders in carrying naloxone in February 2017, while other efforts were stepped up to get doses into the public’s hands.
“The response is much more comprehensive today,” Lees said. “Our first responders are on the front lines, administering Narcan when seconds count. The drug coalition and the news media are bringing this problem to the forefront to keep the public informed, and a long list of agencies are doing great prevention work.”
Cambria County 911 Coordinator Robbin Melnyk praised the effort.
During the height of epidemic in 2016, Melnyk’s office worked with the Cambria County Drug Task Force to better identify, dispatch and track overdose calls.
That fall, they were fielding nearly 100 calls for help a month.
By 2018, the total had fallen to 237 for the entire year, she said.
Last year, calls dipped another 24%, down to 180 calls.
“We’re still seeing spikes,” she said. “But it’s not the steady wave we were experiencing a few years ago.”
But while the region and state have both logged some victories in the ongoing battle against opioids, coroners and health officials across the nation – and Pennsylvania – are facing new, sometimes even more dangerous blends of drugs.
Deadly mixtures
In December, Cambria County saw its first two positive tests for “carfentanil” – a drug developed as an elephant tranquilizer up to 100 times more powerful than Fentanyl.
County officials held a press conference to alert the public, noting the drug is both deadly to drug users and people who might try to come to their aid without taking proper precautions.
At the same time across the region, recent drug arrests indicate appetites are shifting to a different kind of drugs – stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine.
Both are highly addictive and create lasting risks for users – but, on their own, both are regarded as less deadly than “depressant” opioids such as Fentanyl.
Toxicology result data from Lees’ office over the past six months show a growing number of overdose victims are now being found with a deadly mix of both stimulants and Fentanyl in their systems.
A late-year surge in Cambria County highlights that trend.
After averaging four fatal overdoses per month through November last year, Cambria County saw 12 in December. And all but one had a mix of Fentanyl and either cocaine or meth in their systems, results show.
By comparison, only two people had similar blends in their system from January 2019 through March 31.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said it’s likely that people seeking coke-like highs are getting batches spiked with Fentanyl without even knowing it – sometimes until it’s too late.
“We have these organized cartels now that are sending up Fentanyl with cocaine and meth because they don’t care what people consume,” Brady said.
Drug rings – from Arizona, California and Mexico – have been forced to adjust to the successes law enforcement officials were starting to find in the war against opioids, he said. Now, they are flooding the market with other drugs, while splicing in cheap but potent additives – Fentanyl included.
There’s economics to it, he said.
“People think they’re buying a $10 stamp bag of heroin. And there might be pure Fentanyl now,” Brady said. “Because it’s cheap.”
Small communities, big problems
To Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, the shift is also a reflection of changing times.
“It’s hard to put the words ‘honest’ and ‘drug dealer’ in the same sentence – but what we often hear is that even 15 or 20 years ago, when you bought something on the streets, you got what you paid for,” Overman said in January. “Today, people are walking away from a drug deal thinking they bought one thing and getting another.”
In areas such as Indiana County, which appeared to make strides against the drug epidemic in recent years, it’s maddening, he said.
Indiana County’s overdose total nearly doubled in 2019.
The 84,000-population county recorded 40 overdose deaths last year – most of them Fentanyl-related – after dipping to just 23 a year earlier.
“We matched our 2018 total by June 18,” Overman told The Tribune-Democrat last month. “We’re educating the public ... we distributed over 8,000 doses of Narcan last year. It’s hard to comprehend. And still, this happens.”
In Johnstown, West End Ambulance Manager Ira Hart expressed similar frustration.
Narcan has saved hundreds of lives in Cambria County in recent years, but it only works for opioid overdoses, he added.
With stimulants and other drugs mixed in, helping people is more challenging.
“It’s getting harder and harder to know how to treat someone when you arrive. And Narcan might not work,” he said, moments before his telephone interview was interrupted by an overdose call. “Every time we think we have it figured out, things change.”
Across the region
Statewide fatal overdose figures aren’t available for 2019.
But across Pennsylvania, reported totals suggest year-end totals are also mixed.
Somerset County recorded 12 overdoses, down from the low 20s in 2018, according to Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller – Fayette and Westmoreland also saw declines.
Others reported sharp increases.
Northumberland County saw its total rise from 24 deaths to 40, while tiny Greene County, at 36,770 residents, logged 21 fatal overdoses – or 56 per 100,000 people.
Beaver County logged a 50% increase, jumping from 41 fatal overdoses to 61 last year, per the state’s OverdoseFreePa website.
Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer said he still had cases pending and did not have a total for 2019.
