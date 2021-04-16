EBENSBURG – During his keynote address at Thursday’s Cambria County Farm Bureau spring dinner and informational meeting, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Chris Hoffman delivered a simple theme that he hoped would aid agriculture growth while helping the industry spread its message in a constantly evolving media landscape: “Improve your position.”
Hoffman, who raises pigs on his farm in McAlisterville, Juniata County, and serves on the Penn State Board of Trustees, was honored by the National Pork Board as America’s Pig Farmer of the Year for 2019- 20.
During his address, Hoffman showed an image of an industry-standard pig from the 1950s next to a pig from today, noting that the modern hog is 75% leaner and is an improved product than in years past.
“I think it’s really important to understand where the farm bureau is looking to go,” Hoffman said during the address, “and the importance of us changing to meet the needs as we move forward.”
Hoffman also stressed the importance of the agriculture industry adapting to changing markets, finances, environmental pressures, consumer needs and technology. He touted the benefits of farm bureaus as a way to help inform people on the inside and outside of the trades, while also serving as an advocate to those working in the production and/or business ends of agriculture.
“You’ve got to be the ag voice of the community,” Hoffman said. “That front page of the newspaper should not surprise anybody when they read it.”
Growing membership to include non-traditional agricultural participants was also important to Hoffman.
“We’ve got to bring in the urban farmers. It’s important,” Hoffman said. “There’s an urban farmer who has a rooftop garden and vegetables in Baltimore that makes $1 million a year, and when he went to the farm bureau, they wouldn’t give him the time of day. We’ve got to bring those people in. They have a voice, too. We have to make sure that we include everyone in the family.”
That means getting the word out to as many people as possible through as many people as possible.
“What we want to do is teach those consumers who go to the grocery store to buy their food or go to a farmer’s market,” Hoffman said. “We want them to understand what farmers do and how agriculture is being done. There’s a lot of myths about agriculture, and we want to educate those folks so that they can be a voice for us as well.”
The county’s bureau also approved changes to its bylaws through a voice vote of attending members with no audible dissent.
The most notable change to the bylaws was allowing membership eligibility to any person, corporation or partnership interested in supporting the purposes of the organization. Under the new bylaw, the bureau will break down membership classes by voting members, friends of farm bureau and any class, including class subcategories created by the state’s farm bureau board of directors.
