A 147-acre crop farm in northern Cambria County was one of 39 Pennsylvania farms officially added on Thursday to the state’s Farmland Preservation program, according to state agriculture officials.
Sandra A. Brzezinski donated the farm in order to fulfill the wishes of her late brother, Tom Kepshire, who wanted the land to continue to be used for farming in the future, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by the Department of Agriculture.
The Farmland Preservation program, known officially as the Pennsylvania Agricultural Conservation Easement Purchase Program, is “dedicated to slowing the loss of prime farmland to non-agriculture uses.”
Funding for the program allows state, county and local governments to purchase easements from farm owners. Those restrictions on development are designed to ensure that those farms will be used for agricultural purposes in the future.
Fifty-eight participating county-level programs receive state money to fund the purchase of those easements. Farm owners interested in selling the development rights to their farms can apply to the county-level programs; those applications are ranked and forwarded to the state Agricultural Land Preservation Board for approval after easement purchase offers are made.
The Department of Agriculture notes on its website that farmers face a tough challenge in keeping their land profitable through agriculture alone. Farmers who sell easements can choose to receive their proceeds in a lump sum or in installments.
Many farmers use that money to reduce debt loads, expand their operations or pass their farms on to the next generation.
Back in October, the Cambria County Board of Commissioners approved a conservation easement for the Brzezinski farm, located in Clearfield Township and Allegheny Township, near the borough of Chest Springs. Jackie Ritko, a watershed specialist for the Cambria County Conservation District, said then that Brzezinski asked for just $1 in exchange for the easement; the Department of Agriculture calls her an active advocate for farmland preservation in her community.
The state Agricultural Land Preservation Board is expected to reimburse incidental costs of securing the donation of the Brzezinski farm, according to Thursday’s press release.
The 39 farms added to the Farmland Preservation program on Thursday have a total area of 2,848 acres.
They are located in 19 counties and include crop, beef, livestock, dairy and poultry operations. Since the program was created in 1988, participating governments have ensured that a total of 579,940 acres of land across 5,675 farms in 59 counties will continue to be used for farming in the future.
“Our ability to feed a growing world and give consumers the locally produced food they want is inextricably tied to how well we preserve farmland and protect our abundant natural resources,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in Thursday’s press release. “Beautiful open spaces, clean water and fertile soil aren’t going to stay just because we want them, but because they provide economic opportunities that meet specific goals: producing food and fiber, giving consumers what they want and enriching our quality of life.”
Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget for 2020 includes a $40 million investment in farmland preservation, and the state Agriculture Land Preservation Board voted at its meeting on Thursday to set the 2020 spending threshold at $43 million. In addition, county-level programs have certified $16.4 million more in new funding for 2020.
