Cambria County’s American Legion County Fair has been canceled for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s board announced Friday.
Factors leading to the cancellation included “uncertainty regarding gathering restrictions, livestock and concessions participation, logistics with our carnival partners, entertainment participation, volunteer groups’ participation and the strain on our local economy,” the board said in a press release.
“The health and safety of our fairgoers, staff, concessionaires, sponsors, entertainers and others is of utmost importance,” said Bill Harker, board president. “It is clear to us that we would be unable to adhere to the (Centers for Disease Control) mandates of social distancing protocols at this time.”
The fair had been scheduled for Sept. 6 through 12. It is expected to return in 2021.
The Bedford County Fair has also been canceled. As of Friday, the Somerset County Fair was still scheduled to go ahead from Aug. 20 to 29.
