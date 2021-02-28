The Cambria County Emergency Management Agency announced in a release that it is rolling out a new alert system on Wednesday.
“The Cambria Alert and Response Engagement System, or CARES, will debut with calls being made across the county encouraging Cambria County residents to register for alerts,” Cambria County EMA Director Art Martynuska said. “CARES will allow us to alert folks to emergency situations such as weather or natural disasters.“
Martynuska noted that the system uses the latest technology to allow EMA to zero in on specific areas of the county to make specific alerts without having to alert non-affected regions.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a prime example of where this system can be of benefit to our residents by notifying them of vaccine locations,“ Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said.
The CARES system is easily accessible through the county’s website, www.cambriacountypa.gov then by clicking on the CodeRed icon; by texting CARES to 99411, or by calling the County EMA office at 814-472-2050 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The recent completion of the broadband initiative for Cambria County will lend itself well to our residents who need to register for the CARES program,” Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said.
Fellow Commissioner B.J. Smith also offered his praise for the new system.
“This will give all of our residents an exponentially better safety net,” Smith said. “We have multiple communities and challenged populations that will benefit from this system.”
The aid and support from the commissioners were also lauded in the release.
“The county commissioners are always ready to support our efforts to protect the residents of and visitors to Cambria County, the Cambria CARES initiative is just one more layer of public safety supported by our commissioners,” Martynuska said.
