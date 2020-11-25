The Cambria County DUI Task Force will be conducting roving patrols throughout Cambria County on and around the Thanksgiving Day holiday in order to deter, detect and arrest impaired drivers, authorities said.
The patrols will be conducted from through Saturday, according to information provided by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, which urged county residents to avoid drinking and driving, to designate a sober driver and to help anyone who is impaired and about to drive find other means of travel.
