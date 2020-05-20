Cambria County Drug Task Force will be conducting roving patrol enforcement activities throughout Cambria County around the Memorial Day holiday from Friday through Tuesday to deter drunken driving.
The task force urges citizens to not drink and drive, know how prescriptions medications affect you and if you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member. Also, if you know that some who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternative transportation. Friends don’t let friends drive impaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.