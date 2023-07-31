Six drug suspects from three counties are in jail after a drug sweep last week in Cambria County, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer announced on Monday.
Charged were Matthew Stanick, 36, of Northern Cambria; Aaliyah Louchart, 20, of Nanty Glo; Kenneth Byrne, 61, of Ebensburg; Dakota Pearce, 25, of Indiana County; Candice Julian, 45, of Blair County; and Robert Hayes, 44, of Nanty Glo.
They face charges including drug possession, drug delivery and criminal use of a communication facility. The drugs involved allegedly included methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and Adderall.
“The ongoing efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement continue to produce arrests and remove drugs and drug dealers from our community,” Neugebauer said.
The suspects are being housed at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.
The arrests were the result of investigations by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and local police departments.
“Anyone with information regarding any drug activity is asked to reach out to law enforcement,” Neugebauer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.