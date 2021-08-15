JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Somerset County woman who helped orchestrate Cambria County’s unified response to its drug epidemic is moving on.
Cambria County Drug Coalition Director Ronna Yablonski has accepted a position with a Washington, D.C.,-based organization fighting addiction at the national level – and her last day on the job will be Tuesday, she informed the board.
Through funding from four Johnstown-based nonprofits, a collective of county officials, community groups, law enforcement agencies, hospital leaders and treatment professionals launched the Cambria County Drug Coalition in late 2016.
At the time Yablonski was named to oversee the battle against addiction, Cambria County led the state in overdose deaths per capita. In the five years since, coalition partners have deployed naloxone to police to save lives.
Resources have been directed to efforts, including a “warm hand-off” program to offer overdose survivors paths to recovery – such as counseling and rehabilitation center stays – before they leave their hospital beds.
Evidence-based education programs aimed at better preparing youth to make good decisions have been implemented in schools countywide to prevent the next generation of adults from becoming slaves to substance abuse, while collection centers have been deployed countywide, enabling thousands of pounds of prescription pills to be destroyed that might otherwise have become gateways to even more serious drug problems.
The region’s coalition founders had a comprehensive vision aimed at tackling those problems from the outset.
But Yablonski “was the one who was able to carry it out,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said.
“She was able to pull together the right individuals and organizations in our county to all work together toward the same goal, and she’s done a tremendous job at that,” said Mann, whose foundation was an original coalition partner and helped fund its startup alongside the United Way, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Lee Initiatives.
“What Ronna has been able to help the coalition accomplish has been nothing short of amazing,” said coalition Chairman Josh Yoder. “There’s a lot of collaboration in the community – law enforcement, businesses, our faith-based communities – but it’s a lot of moving parts, and she’s done an impeccable job of handling (that task), not to mention engaging the community countywide.”
The coalition will be sad to see her go, Yoder said, but the group also recognizes she’s not walking away from the fight, but taking it to another level.
“She’s still going to be very much still involved in drug and alcohol prevention and addiction recovery, which is her passion,” he said. “While we hate to see her go, it’s great to see her work was admired to the point that an organization at the national level admired her work to the point they sought after her.”
Yablonski has not yet disclosed where she will be working next.
She directed questions about her transition to Yoder. But in an email last week thanking coalition sector volunteers, she said she was moving on to an “exciting” new opportunity and will serve her last day as coalition director Tuesday.
“I wish you and the Coalition much continued success,” she wrote.
Yoder said Yablonski downplays her accomplishments as director of the coalition, viewing every success as a broad, team victory.
They are team victories, but her ability to foster that countywide collaboration deserves praise, he added.
“Ronna has been dedicated to the cause since the coalition’s inception,” said Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, “and she leaves big shoes to fill.”
But the coalition is prepared to make the transition, Mann said.
“With her help, the coalition has a good solid base to move forward and continue our mission,” she said. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Yoder said a committee is already in place to launch a broad search to find the coalition’s next director. The plan is to hire an outside agency with experience finding quality candidates to assist the committee in that task.
“We know there’s still work to do in our community,” Yoder said. “But we’re confident we’ll be able to find someone who’ll be able to come in and pick up where she left off.”
