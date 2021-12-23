EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved the hiring of a full-time deputy coroner after an initial motion to table the action.
On the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, it was listed that per-diem deputy coroner Ira Hart would be moved to the full-time position.
Per-diem deputy coroner Emilee Henn appeared at the meeting to raise concerns about the procedure through which the full-time position was being filled. Henn said that she and others who had applied for the full-time job were notified that they would be met with after the start of the new year about the position. Henn stated that no one was notified of Hart’s selection and that it did not align with the timeline she and others were given.
When it came time to vote on moving Hart to full-time status, President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky motioned to table the action, but the motion failed when it was not seconded.
Commissioner Scott Hunt made a successful motion to approve hiring Hart for the full-time job, but asked Cambria County Solicitor William G. Barbin what rights the commissioners have in the situation, since elected county officials, including Coroner Jeffrey Lees, have the power to hire and fire their office staff under Section 1620 of the Pennsylvania County Code.
Barbin said that, apart from cases with “evidence of criminal wrongdoing,” the coroner has the right to hire and fire employees in the coroner’s office. If the commissioners hadn’t approved the hire, it could have resulted in litigation due to Lees’ Section 1620 rights, Barbin said.
