The Cambria County Democratic Party plans to hold a pre-election breakfast on Saturday.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cresson American Legion, 222 Ashcroft Ave., Cresson. There will be speakers and food. Information about voting will be provided.
Democratic candidates for governor, U.S. senator and local Pennsylvania House of Representatives districts have been invited to attend, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.