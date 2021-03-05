Tom Owens

Tom Owens, retired Johnstown police detective and former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, has announced his candidacy for Cambria County sheriff.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Cambria County Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of Tom Owens in this year’s election for Cambria County sheriff. 

Owens, a retired Johnstown police detective and former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, announced his candidacy this past month. Owens is currently a Stonycreek Township police officer and a deputy sheriff. 

“He comes highly qualified,” said Helen Whiteford, chairwoman of the Cambria County Democratic Committee. “We’re impressed. ... (Former Sheriff) Bob Kolar thought a lot of him, too. I know he attended things with the Democratic Party along with Bob Kolar.”  

The committee also endorsed the following judicial candidates on the state and local levels:  

• State Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin. 

• Superior Court: Jill Beck. 

• Commonwealth Court: David Spurgeon and Amanda Green-Hawkins. 

• District justices: 47-3-03, John Prebish; 47-1-03, Kevin Price, and 47-3-05, Mike Zungali. 

Pennsylvania’s primary election will be held on May 18. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you