The Cambria County Democratic Committee announced its endorsement of Tom Owens in this year’s election for Cambria County sheriff.
Owens, a retired Johnstown police detective and former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, announced his candidacy this past month. Owens is currently a Stonycreek Township police officer and a deputy sheriff.
“He comes highly qualified,” said Helen Whiteford, chairwoman of the Cambria County Democratic Committee. “We’re impressed. ... (Former Sheriff) Bob Kolar thought a lot of him, too. I know he attended things with the Democratic Party along with Bob Kolar.”
The committee also endorsed the following judicial candidates on the state and local levels:
• State Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin.
• Superior Court: Jill Beck.
• Commonwealth Court: David Spurgeon and Amanda Green-Hawkins.
• District justices: 47-3-03, John Prebish; 47-1-03, Kevin Price, and 47-3-05, Mike Zungali.
Pennsylvania’s primary election will be held on May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.