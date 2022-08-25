EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic said in his Citizen’s Financial Report for 2021 on Thursday that the county’s debt is continuing to decrease.
According to Cernic’s report, the county continues to have a positive ratio in regards to its assets and liabilities. The ratio continues to be stronger than it has been in years prior, he said.
Cernic noted that the county’s general obligation debt is decreasing and is on track to continue to do so.
The debt, which hit $56 million in 2020 with costs of the upgrades to the county’s public safety radio system, decreased to $53 million in 2021. Approximately $5.2 million of taxpayers’ dollars were used to fund the county’s debt last year.
The controller said that $25.3 million in COVID-19 relief funds, including money received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, has helped the county’s budget in 2021. The first half of the funds were received in May 2021 and the second was received in June 2022.
Funds are required to be obligated by the county on special projects no later than Dec. 31, 2024.
For 2021, the county continued to see a decrease when it came to total health care costs. The total health care costs saw a decrease of $149,092 since 2020 and costs for retirees decreased $754,010, while costs for current employees saw an increase of $604,917.
Copies of Cernic’s full report are available in the controller’s office.
