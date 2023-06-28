Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer (at podium) speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Ebensburg. With him are Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees (right) and representatives from the state police.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A drug overdose claimed a West Hills Regional Police Department sergeant who died earlier this month, investigators said on Wednesday.

And a review of drugs from criminal cases that were stored within his department showed containers were tampered with, and, in some cases, missing, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

State police, the District Attorney's Office and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees all investigated the matter, with Lees saying a toxicology test confirmed suspicions.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you