JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A drug overdose claimed a West Hills Regional Police Department sergeant who died earlier this month, investigators said on Wednesday.
And a review of drugs from criminal cases that were stored within his department showed containers were tampered with, and, in some cases, missing, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
State police, the District Attorney's Office and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees all investigated the matter, with Lees saying a toxicology test confirmed suspicions.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
