JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Employees of Cambria County’s Children and Youth Services agency on Wednesday night once again attended a meeting of the Cambria County commissioners to advocate for higher wages for the agency’s employees, even picketing outside after the meeting.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Cambria County Salary Board approved the creation of six social service aide jobs for Children and Youth Services, which will help the agency’s caseworkers with paperwork and other tasks.
The positions met with some rejection from some former and current CYS caseworkers who spoke at the meeting, who said the positions were too late to help.
The positions had previously been contracted out on a trial basis and are now being brought back as union jobs.
Caseworker supervisor Lynn Popovich told the commissioners that the three CYS workers hired at the last commissioners’ meeting started work this week.
“They’re going to be a real asset, if we can keep them,” she said. “However, it will be five to six months before the impact of their hiring is felt. As we do with all new hires, we pulled one of our experienced case workers out of intake to train them, and we need staff to cover her caseloads as she takes time to give new workers the attention that they need.”
Popovich added that three caseworkers resigned since the last meeting, leaving the number of vacancies in the agency at 16.
“As expected,” she said, “since the last meeting, we received notice that three more staff members were leaving us. ... More than 14 combined years experience walking out the doors. These resignations will be filed immediately as their caseloads need to be disbursed, so with hiring three new workers, we’re in a worse position then we were two months ago – and there’s zero candidates on the civil service list to interview, which is not uncommon for us.”
During the meeting, caseworker Benjamin Moesteller gave his resignation letter directly to human resources, creating another vacancy.
Commissioner Scott Hunt read a prepared statement and said that, when he came into office, the union had negotiated a five-year contract.
“We’re now in the 27th month of the 60-month contract,” he said. “Some might say that doesn’t matter. However, I’m just giving you my opinion that the county has 12 collective bargaining agreements. It definitely complicates matters when doing things outside of the negotiation window. One must take into consideration the effect that it will have on the other CBAs.
“When we met with the CYS supervisors in late 2021, I told them that afternoon that I was listening. I was that day and I have been since. I agree with them that the vacancies are troubling and we need to figure out solutions to fix this. I agree with them that the entry-level wages that were agreed upon in the contract are under what I feel they should be. Once again, the issue with that isn’t an easy fix. With having so many different collective bargaining agreements and being in the middle of a contract, these are real obstacles and concerns.”
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said that the county is continuing to run a full-court press to recruit new hires. Commissioner William “B.J” Smith said that he will continue to support the caseworkers and appreciates the work that they do.
