EBENSBURG, Pa. – For nearly 90 years, two large murals hung on walls on the second floor of the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
But concerns about their racially insensitive imagery raised last May by the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP prompted the county to take down the murals.
Work will begin this weekend to install new murals that will be available for viewing during the Art in Bloom event on April 23 and 24 in Ebensburg.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said the new versions of the images, called “Justice” and “Knowledge,” will cost about $30,000 from a discretionary fund made up of fees from civil and criminal cases. The fund is also used for expenses such as landscaping or maintenance. No taxpayer money is being used to cover the cost, Krumenacker said.
Ebensburg artist Brian Dumm was commissioned to paint the new murals. Dumm is an art teacher in Central Cambria School District and also works professionally as an illustrator and graphic designer.
‘Creating inequalities’
The NAACP was particularly concerned about the original “Knowledge” mural, which had been located next to the entrance to the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
The twin murals depicted a coal miner and a naked woman holding a baby – as well as a man escaping steel chains, with other dark individuals in chains below, with what appeared to be a white male holding the chains.
Alan Cashaw, president of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said that he did not find the murals representative of the county when they were painted in 1934 – or today.
“My thoughts are it never should’ve gone up, and I don’t understand who was making the decisions, even 87 years ago, that this hideous image of human beings – with the exception of making the white, blonde-haired person godly-looking in the picture – everyone else was distorted,” Cashaw said.
“I mean, the image of the black demons at the bottom just reflected on ... white gods and black beings. My thoughts are that it corrupted any business held in those courtrooms ... by subliminally, subconsciously creating inequalities in the mind of anybody that walked by.”
“You didn’t have to sit and scrutinize it, but once your mind takes a picture of something, it’s there and it’s acting on your thinking. It’s acting on your reactions and it’s acting on whatever memories you have on anything else in your mind.”
According to research done by St. Francis University professor Art Remillard and assisting student Jordan Gorsuch, the pieces were painted on canvas by Ralph Z. Galbreath in 1934.
“You’ve got the rail line kind of going around and choking the woman in the middle,” Remillard told the Tribune-Democrat in 2016. “You’ve got obviously the coal miner, and you’ve got kind of steel imagery. Steel’s locking these people in.”
Galbreath was paid $163.54 for the project, one of more than 15,000 displays created through the New Deal-era Public Works of Art Project.
‘Learn from history’
Krumenacker said that after meetings at the Cambria County Historical Society, he decided that the original murals should come down but not be destroyed. The judge said that the imagery reminded him of his own grandfather, who was involved in unionizing the local coal industry in the 1930s.
“I felt that it was OK and felt that we should use the various interpretations because everyone has their own feel of what it meant,” Krumenacker said. “And at that time when we started discussing this in May ... I wanted it preserved in a manner, because I’m a strong believer that we learn from history, not destroying history, and I say that about ripping the monuments down, or whatever.
“So we came to the agreement that we would tear them down and put new ones in.”
Krumenacker said that he gained some knowledge of his own during the discussions and decision to replace the murals.
“One of the things I learned going through this whole process is, even the artists say it doesn’t hurt to update,” he said. “Hopefully it will be well-received. There’s been a lot of effort put into it.”
‘Old and new’
Dumm said that he worked to keep the same general themes of the original “Justice” and “Knowledge.”
“The challenge for me was to marry a bit of the traditional look of the originals with a more contemporary style befitting 85 years of visual evolution,” he said. “Conceptually speaking, the updated murals are meant to be a kind of collage of representational imagery from multiple cultures and time periods.
“Nearly all of the elements in each mural are in some way linked as a representation of their theme. The scroll, feather and scales, for example, are icons representing justice. The owl, lotus flower and oak leaf are symbols which, likewise, represent knowledge in various cultures.”
Dumm noted that updating the mural but staying traditional was not easy.
“It was quite a challenge to create something that would represent contemporary style while simultaneously paying tribute to the traditional beauty of the building,” Dumm said. “I hope that viewers will appreciate my attempt to bring old and new together in this way.”
