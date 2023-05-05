EBENSBURG, Pa. – Despite the dreary weather conditions, church leaders, government officials and community members came together in front of the Cambria County courthouse to commemorate National Day of Prayer.
The event is observed across the United States on the first Thursday in May.
This year’s theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much.”
“We set aside a day to pray for our county and we pray for positive things to happen, and with God we see different things happening through the power of prayer,” said Pastor Lee Workman III, president of the National Day of Prayer Cambria County Task Force. “This is how to bring God back because we’ve left God out of different areas. This doesn’t have to be one day, but it can happen every day.”
Prayers were offered for the church, government, families, education, businesses, media and the military.
Marianne Mortensen, of Hastings, has been attending the National Day of Prayer service for five years.
“The only thing that is going to help our county and our state is the presence of God, and through the power of prayer we can do the impossible,” Mortensen said. “From the very beginning, religious freedom has been such an important part of why our country has prospered. I truly believe that we have prospered because of the presence of the Lord in our nation.”
She said she wants people to have hope and see that through God anything can change.
“It will change because God is the God of the impossible,” she said.
Patton resident Patty Sodmont said there is a need in the region for prayer.
“We know that prayer brings transformation, so I’m absolutely going to be here,” Sodmont said. “When Christians across the region come together we know there is power in that and then we see that all across the nation, so why not join in and pray for America and local communities.”
She said through God change is possible.
“We are seeing change in the region and we need to release that hope so that people will continue to pray and see his kingdom come,” she said.
Ashley Weyant, pastor of Ebensburg United Methodist Church, was attending the service for the first time.
“Anytime that we can bring the family of God together in prayer I think that’s a powerful thing,” she said. “People across the country are united together in prayer for specific areas on the same day, and there’s great impact in unity in prayer praying for the same thing. I believe that when we gather together, the Holy Spirit is present, so I’m excited to see what God does through this event.”
Weyant said she hopes people will be encourage by what God is doing.
“I hope we leave ready for God to do more because I really do believe that God is doing more in our communities and throughout the world,” she said. “I’m thankful we can come together and celebrate that.”
Workman said for those participating, the hope is they will see that change can be made if everyone stands together.
“There is hope for Cambria County,” he said. “As a man or woman who prays the Bible says you’re righteous, and that’s what we want to bring to the people, it’s everybody pulling together.”
In addition, organizers in Somerset held a service Thursday on the steps of the Somerset County Courthouse.
