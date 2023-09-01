EBENSBURG, Pa. – Flags at the Cambria County Courthouse will be flown at half-staff in honor of former Cambria County District Attorney and President Judge Dennis Gerard “Gerry” Long.
The flags will remain at half-staff until the funeral, according to the Cambria County commissioners.
Long became district attorney in the mid-70s and then served as president judge from 1992 to 2010.
Long died at age 84 on Thursday after a brief illness and hospital stay.
