EBENSBURG – Cambria County Court officials will continue to look for savings opportunities in the future, throughout fluctuating state reimbursement dollars, office relocations and changes in technology.
During a budget hearing for 2020 held Tuesday morning, President Judge Norman Krumenacker III said he’s been following a pilot program in Lehigh County in which victims, defendants, witnesses and jurors are notified to appear through email or text message.
Transitioning to an electronic notification system would likely carry an up-front cost, but produce a significant savings in postage, paperwork and labor, Krumenacker said.
In the county’s 2020 budget draft for courts, $14,000 is allocated for postage, while district judge offices have budgeted $70,000.
“I’m aware of it, but I want to see how it’s working before I explore that,” he said.
Court administrator Bill Valko said he’s looking into moving District Judge Michael Musulin from the basement of the county’s Central Park Complex into a vacant office space on the second floor.
Any remodeling costs, which are not included in the courts’ 2020 budget, will come from the county’s contingency fund, said chief clerk Michael Gelles.
The office for District Judge John Prebish may also move, Valko said. Cresson Township officials are looking at purchasing land to build a new district court office and using the building that currently houses Prebish’s office for police headquarters.
Controller Ed Cernic Jr. asked Krumenacker whether he believes the county’s number of district judges could change after the 2020 U.S. Census.
Although Cambria County saw a reduction in two district judges after the last Census, Krumenacker said he doubts the Pennsylvania Supreme Court would reduce that number again, based on caseload and the coverage area of each existing magistrate.
Overall, the budget for court funds are boosted by grants and reimbursements from the state level. However, Valko said the state will often cover the purchase and installation of new equipment, but the county is then responsible for the continued repair and maintenance for those items.
“I don’t have a lot of wiggle room in this budget,” he said.
