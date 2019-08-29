Johnstown police are investigating the death of a young man in a Dale Borough alley that occurred before dawn Thursday.
Investigators were still in the early stages of the case at 10 a.m., but Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed a man, likely in his late teens, was shot and died on Alderman Alley and that efforts were being made to identify him.
"An autopsy is currently underway and we're in the process of making a positive ID of this young man," Lees said.
City police handle incidents in the borough.
Police Capt. Chad Miller said the department had no information to provide and that Lees will have an update Thursday on the status of the case.
Cambria County 911 officials said the shooting was reported at 5:05 a.m. on the 900 block of "rear Bedford Street."
Seventh Ward EMS and Conemaugh's Disaster Assistance Response Team "DART" medical unit also responded to the scene.
