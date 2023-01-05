HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – A Windber woman died Wednesday after being run over by her own car in what investigators said appears to be a tragic accident.
Lisa M. McKee, 52, was outside of her Kia sport utility vehicle in the Jet Beer Distributors parking lot when the SUV apparently drifted backward, running her over, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
McKee received multiple blunt force injuries and was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but died less than 45 minutes after the incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lees said.
Conemaugh Township Police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said his department is investigating the incident, but there's no indication of foul play.
"(McKee) was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was by herself," he said.
He said a preliminary examination of the car did not show any signs of a malfunction. The Kia apparently wasn't shifted back into park, Zangaglia added.
"Everything's still preliminary, but this seems to be (a situation) where she was getting into or out of the vehicle ... and once it started drifting, she wasn't able to get back in."
Lees said his office has ruled the death accidental.
