The Cambria County Coroner’s office is asking the public’s help in finding the family of a homeless woman who was found dead June 21.
Cindy Lou Kavic, 58, was found inside a home on Highland Avenue in Moxham. The owner gave her permission to stay the night and she was found the next day. The woman is believed to be from the Washington, Pennsylvania-area. Cause of death is pending test results.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 814-535-6222.
