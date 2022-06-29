JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County coroner has released the name of the man killed Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Hershberger Road in Upper Yoder Township.
Joseph E. Varmecky, 71, was walking in the 500 block of Hershberger Road when he was struck by a vehicle at 9:29 p.m, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Varmecky was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at ForensicDX in Windber.
A state police accident reconstruction team was collecting evidence at the scene to assist township police in determining what caused the fatal collision.
