JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County coroner has released the name of the man killed Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Hershberger Road in Upper Yoder Township.

Joseph E. Varmecky, 71, was walking in the 500 block of Hershberger Road when he was struck by a vehicle at 9:29 p.m, Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Varmecky was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at ForensicDX in Windber.

A state police accident reconstruction team was collecting evidence at the scene to assist township police in determining what caused the fatal collision.

