Police sirens

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An autopsy is being performed on a woman who died Sunday in a house fire in the Moxham section of Johnstown, authorities said. 

Fire broke out at 9:42 pm. in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.

A fire victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she died in the emergency room at 10:16 p.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, Lees said.

A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause.

Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland and West Hills responded.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you