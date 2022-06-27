JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An autopsy is being performed on a woman who died Sunday in a house fire in the Moxham section of Johnstown, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 9:42 pm. in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.
A fire victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where she died in the emergency room at 10:16 p.m., Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives, Lees said.
A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland and West Hills responded.
