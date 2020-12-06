An investigation is underway into the death Sunday of a 3-month-old baby in Johnstown.
The child was pronounced dead less than an hour after being taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
Lees said the child's mother found her unresponsive inside their Solomon Homes apartment and called 911 at 11:47 a.m.
Hospital officials were unable to revive the child and she was pronounced dead at 12:27 p.m., he said.
Lees said there were no signs of external trauma to the child but an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, because investigators aren't certain what caused the death.
Johnstown Police and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are also investigating.
"We treat every death we investigate as suspicious until proven otherwise," Lees said.
Lees said paramedics and Johnstown Fire Department assisted at the scene Sunday before the child arrived at Conemaugh.
