JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees released the names of the two men killed Wednesday in a daytime shooting in the Cambria City section of Johnstown during a news conference Friday at the Coroner's Office in downtown Johnstown.
Ethan S. Williams, 22, of Johnstown, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Ellioltt D. Ruff Jr., 30, of Delaware County, died from blood loss in the operating room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso.
Williams and Ruff shot at each other from separate vehicles driving along Broad Street. Three passengers in the vehicles were not injured and have not been charged.
The shootings happened at 3 p.m. Wednesday. City police recovered two handguns, but have not been able to find what prompted the shootout.
There have now been 10 homicides in Cambria County this year, Lees said.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
