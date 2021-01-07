EBENSBURG – Two people were found dead early Thursday inside an Ebensburg Borough apartment building and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said family members found a 49-year-old woman in the Ben Franklin Highway apartment's kitchen and her 51-year-old boyfriend was found in a bedroom.
There were no outward signs of trauma or foul play, but an autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday to determine what caused their deaths, he said.
"This appears to be an isolated incident," Lees said.
Ebensburg police are investigating the case, he said.
The couple's identities were being withheld until next of kin are notified, Lees said.
