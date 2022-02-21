JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, the district attorney and Richland Township police are investigating the discovery of a dead body off Oakridge Drive on Monday.
“Someone picking up aluminum cans and bottles stumbled across the body and called 911,” Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
That call came in late Monday morning.
Lees said the body was found about 200 yards from the road in a wooded area across from The Johnstown Galleria and Boscov's and has been there for some time.
He couldn’t release additional details.
Greg Neugebauer, Cambria County district attorney, was also at the scene.
A forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University has been called in.
The FBI has also been requested to respond for mapping purposes.
