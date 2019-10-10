A deceased male – of unknown age – was found in an abandoned and condemned residential structure on Baumer Street in Johnstown, Wednesday night.
He was discovered shortly after 7 p.m.
His body was in “advanced stages of decomposition,” according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
The city's police and fire departments were called to the scene.
“At this point in time, the investigation's underway and we're going to attempt to positively identify this individual,” Lees said. “And more details will be released (on Thursday) following the autopsy.”
