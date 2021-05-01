Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced on Saturday that the grandfather of a man killed on the 1700 Block of Fairlane Road in Cambria Township has been taken into custody.
The release said that John T. Oblinsky was charged with one count of criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the homicide of 21-year-old Jacob T. Fisher
All charges will be prosecuted by Neugebauer, who stated in the release: “There is never a reason that domestic disputes should turn physical or involve firearms.”
The release said that “the investigation is ongoing and that additional information will be released as appropriate.”
Earlier in the day, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said that Fisher died from a close-range gunshot wound to the chest during an incident estimated to have happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday, ruling the death as a homicide.
Lees said that Fisher had been living at that residence "for a few months" prior to the shooting.
The investigation was led by Pennsylvania State Police in conjunction with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria Township Police Department and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office. Additional assisting agencies included the Ebensburg Borough, Summerhill Township and Jackson Township police departments as well as Ebensburg EMS and Portage EMS.
Fisher’s death marks the third homicide in Cambria County during the month of April.
On Monday, a domestic dispute led to the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in Johnstown’s West End.
On April 6, a woman was stabbed to death in Geistown after agreeing to meet someone selling an appliance through an online marketplace.
