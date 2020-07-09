EBENSBURG – The conclusions of an internal report criticizing how the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office scheduled its employees to work during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic were disputed in public on Thursday by Acting Sheriff Don Robertson.
The report was compiled in June by the Cambria County Controller’s Office, which is in charge of administering the county’s finances. Controller Ed Cernic Jr. wrote in the report, a copy of which he provided to The Tribune-Democrat, that there was less demand for the services of sheriff’s deputies while the county’s courts were partially shut down from mid-March to early June.
During that period of reduced demand, the sheriff’s office scheduled part-time deputies to work and paid its full-timers for 2,439 “M5” non-working hours between March 8 and May 30, the report states. The office could have saved money by instead scheduling its full-timers to work and laying off its part-timers, according to Cernic.
“While it is not the intention of the Controller’s Office to operate the Sheriff’s Department, it is our intent to oversee spending and misspending of county tax dollars and to ensure the budget is in compliance,” Cernic wrote. “The information is intended to be used by the Administrators of the Sheriff’s Department to help manage and control costs of a budget that has grown to over $2.5 million annually.”
Robertson, who began as acting sheriff in mid-May after the death of longtime Sheriff Bob Kolar, responded to the contents of the report at Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners. He spoke briefly during the meeting’s public comment period, during which he alleged that there were “numerous discrepancies” in the report, then expanded on his comments during a 20-minute PowerPoint presentation he delivered after the end of the meeting.
“Bob Kolar was the sheriff at the time the COVID plan was instituted,” Robertson said during his presentation. “The county gave all employees M5 days. The county told them to stay home. I didn’t tell them to stay home. The union didn’t tell them to stay home.
“Three weeks into the COVID operation, Bob Kolar got sick. He went to the hospital on April 7 and never came back out. ... I was asked about the use of the part-time employees. I was asked about partially laying them off. I asked on two different occasions, ‘Put that in writing. Put that in writing, and maybe we can make it happen.’
“At that time, I was not in charge of the sheriff’s department. Bob Kolar was in charge of the sheriff’s department. Yes, he was sick. I was not about to lay his employees off without his consent. My crystal ball, apparently, was broken – I had no idea Bob Kolar was going to pass away. … If I lay those employees off, he comes back, who’s he going to get rid of? Me. The union would have filed a grievance if I had laid the part-timers off.”
Robertson also argued that his office’s budgets are in good shape. In his presentation, he wrote that the 2020 budget for part-time deputies’ pay is 39.40% used, the budget for full-time deputies is 48.72% used, the overtime budget is 40.06% used and the budget for vehicle-related costs is 37.64% used. That’s right on track a little over halfway through the year, he argued.
“WHERE IS THE CRISIS?!!!!!!!” he wrote in one of his slides.
Cernic, who with several other county officials stayed after the meeting to listen to Robertson’s presentation, said that, now that the courts are back to operating on a normal schedule, the services of sheriff’s office will be in increased demand. He argued that the only reason the sheriff’s offices budgets are on track “is because, for three or four months, the system wasn’t running.”
“With the vacation and other time available to the full-time deputy staff,” Cernic wrote in his report, "the increased use of part-time deputies and overtime usage will most likely be high, and we could exceed budget estimates.”
Robertson also questioned how Cernic's office chose the date ranges he used for his review and suggested that some of the figures in the report were inflated. Cernic said he stood by his report and the numbers in it.
“All the numbers that we had in reference to payroll,” the controller said, “M5 days, everything like that, came from the time sheets that Mr. Robertson or one of his people signed. I didn’t make those numbers up. … I have the report and the review. I am not changing it.”
Another matter addressed in the controller’s report was the use of county-owned vehicles by the sheriff’s office. Cernic wrote that he had wanted to examine how those vehicles were being used, but could not do so in detail because no mileage logs were maintained, even though county policy requires a travel log to be kept in each county-owned vehicle. Robertson said that his office’s gasoline usage is in line with previous years.
“I want to thank the controller for doing an internal review of the sheriff’s office,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said Thursday afternoon. “Elected officials have a right to run their own office, and Acting Sheriff Don Robertson was recently sworn in. We can have a refresh or a restart in the sheriff’s department, and I am looking forward to working with the acting sheriff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.