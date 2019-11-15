EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority last month purchased the former Sheesley Supply Co. property in Johnstown, a move meant to protect the authority’s interests in the nearby Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail, authority officials said Friday.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the authority, said after Friday’s meeting of the authority’s board that the authority paid approximately $8,400 at an Oct. 28 Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau judicial sale for two parcels of land located at 837 Horner Street in the city’s Hornerstown section.
The parcels in question are situated adjacent to where the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail crosses Horner Street, on a roughly triangle-shaped piece of land between the trail and the Stonycreek River. Among the disused structures on the property are a large office building, an orange-painted wood-and-metal tower and an orange Quonset hut.
Sheesley Supply Co., which sold construction and industrial supplies and equipment, shut its doors in 2015. It had been in business for 99 years and had locations in Johnstown and State College.
One of the former Sheesley parcels is 79,042 square feet in size, and the other is 1,581 square feet, according to the Tax Claim Bureau’s list of properties put up for judicial sale on Oct. 28. Together, they total 80,623 square feet, or approximately 1.85 acres.
Kitner and other authority officials plan to visit the property on Monday afternoon, walk through the buildings, inspect their condition and “see if there’s anything worth salvaging” inside, he said. One authority employee who has already been to the property gave his assessment to the board during Friday’s meeting.
“I’ve been through the Sheesley’s property a little bit by myself, and it’s got a lot of possibilities, but it also needs a lot of clean-up,” maintenance specialist Bruce Eash said.
Kitner said the authority currently has no definite plans for the property. It would be open to selling it on to someone willing to develop it, he added, mentioning a trailside restaurant as one potential use for the property.
No official actions were taken at Friday’s meeting because too few board members were present to make a quorum.
The 3.1-mile Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail runs along a former rail right of way between the Riverside section of Stonycreek Township and Messenger Street in Hornerstown, roughly following the course of the Stonycreek River. It was designated a National Recreation Trail in September 2018.
