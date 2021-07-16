The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board received word at its meeting on Friday that those wishing to purchase memorial benches on area trails will be unable to do so until further notice as the program is being evaluated.
Program coordinator Caytlin Lusk said three benches were sold in 2018, which brought in about $1,200. The revenue jumped to about $7,000 from selling memorial benches in 2020 and to $10,000 so far this year.
Several benches are already waiting to be placed, Lusk said.
She said placing a temporary suspension on the program will allow for an evaluation of where benches are currently located and what areas could use benches by herself and Executive Director Cliff Kitner.
“That’s another problem, certain areas are getting flooded with them where we have other stretches that could use them,” she said. “So, we’re going to be taking up all of winter to reevaluate the program and come up with a better solution and plan to report.”
She added that the recreation authority is looking at other ways loved ones can be memorialized on the trails.
“We’ve tossed around a couple ideas of other things that we can offer people to memorialize their loved ones, whether it be engraved bricks or plaques at different locations,” Lusk said. “We’re going to try to keep brainstorming, so that way we can keep it going in some fashion.”
Chairman Thomas Kakabar said the executive committee discussed the ideas of a more formal plan for the benches.
“We talked to the executive committee about formal rest stops rather than a bench here and a bench there and a bench there,” he said, adding this would be good for biking groups who would typically need more than one bench.
Lusk said that the Memorial Bench Program is expected to be on suspension until spring 2022 and anyone who sends in an application before the program reopens will have it returned as there will not be any waiting list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.