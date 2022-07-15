EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is looking at a new way to market and enhance three of its trails.
The authority entered into a contract with Smart Outdoors during its monthly meeting Friday at Duman Lake County Park to provide advertising and trail safety measures for the Ghost Town Trail, Path of the Flood Trail and Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
The authority’s chairman, Thomas Kakabar, said the recommendation came from three of the authority’s committees and described it as a unique opportunity.
“It seems like smart outdoors has a good handle on the advertising if you will , using electronic means,” he said.
Program Coordinator Caytlin Lusk said the company works with advertising companies to secure sponsorships for the trail.
“First they will seek a list of recommendations that I may provide them to local businesses that might want to have their logo on a mile marker or a trail head,” she said.
Lusk added that the company has staff members who will coordinate the contract.
She said that the company offers items such as mile markers, "you are here" maps, bike repair stations and water fountains.
“It’s endless,” Lusk said when describing the options.
She said the authority is developing a listing of desired features. Once the contract is signed, authority members will meet with Smart Outdoors staff on the trails to discuss the options.
Lusk said the authority would like to proceed with all three trails at the same time, but the company is currently busy.
She added that if no local advertisers are found, Smart Outdoors will look for larger companies but no advertisers will be accepted without the authority’s approval.
All of the work Smart Outdoors will do will be funded through the advertisers obtained and is at no cost to the authority, according to Lusk.
