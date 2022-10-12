EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Prison Board on Wednesday voted to forward two prison-related contracts to the county commissioners for negotiations.
The commissioners and their solicitor will review the current contract between Blair County for housing juvenile inmates and the contract with the Cayuga Indian Nation of New York.
The county prison began housing Blair County juveniles after they were required to close a housing unit to house juvenile Logan Pringle until he turned 18 or his case was resolved, whichever happened first.
Pringle, 17, was sentenced earlier this month to state prison time for his involvement in an alleged plot to commit a school shooting plot at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
In a statistical report for September, the county profited $2,720 from the contract in September and $22,100 in total this year from the contract.
At the board’s September meeting, Warden Christian Smith said that the prison had begun housing inmates for the Cayuga Indian Nation based in New York. The Indian Nation had previously contracted with the prison, but this was the first time the prison had housed prisoners for the Indian Nation since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statistical report for September, the county profited $2,380 from the contract in September and a total of $2,635 this year from the contract.
Also at the meeting, George Rozum, second deputy warden, told the board that normal operations in the prison’s kitchen resumed earlier this week after the floor was replaced.
Also replaced during the project was all of the kitchen equipment. The previous equipment had been purchased used or was bought in the mid-1990s when the prison opened.
