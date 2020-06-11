BELSANO – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution supporting advocates’ push for the creation of a citizens’ commission that would govern how legislative and congressional districts are shaped in Pennsylvania.
Commissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt approved the resolution during a regular meeting held at Duman Lake County Park in Barr Township. The move was pushed for and applauded by Fair Districts PA, an anti-gerrymandering advocacy group.
“Justice begins with fair elections, and we will never make any strategic policy headway against the rising tide of inequality and injustice as long as politicians protect themselves from votes by drawing their own electoral districts,” said Janice Eastbourn-Bloom, a Cambria County coordinator for Fair Districts PA who attended the meeting.
Redistricting – that is, redrawing the boundaries of voting districts for U.S. Congress and the state legislature – happens every 10 years in Pennsylvania, after each U.S. Census. Congressional district boundaries in Pennsylvania are defined through the normal legislative process, while state legislative districts are drawn by a five-member commission of legislators.
With the conclusion of the 2020 Census approaching, Fair Districts PA is calling for amending the state Constitution to instead create an independent citizens’ commission “with clear rules about public input, use of data and how the maps should be drawn.”
“Our state reps have said, ‘We’re concerned that a citizens’ commission won’t draw the lines fairly,’ but what we know is that the process as it now exists is definitely not fair,” Eastbourn-Bloom said. “We want an open and transparent process led by citizens to ensure that voting districts are drawn fairly.”
“I think it’s important to note that this organization and this resolution is completely non-partisan,” said Hunt, the sole Republican member of the Board of Commissioners.
“It’s not saying, ‘If this party does it, or that party, it’s right, or it’s wrong,’ and that’s why I’m supportive of it. It’s basically saying, ‘Let’s throw the political parties out of it, and let’s just do it to make better, more cohesive districts.’ ”
“Political parties and special interests draw maps and create districts that lead to divisive government,” Chernisky added.
“An impartial citizens’ commission determining the districts will help foster cooperation and bipartisanship.”
