EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners' July meeting included changes that showed dozens of properties returning to the tax rolls in Johnstown and the loss of some commercial property value in Richland Township.
The commissioners on Thursday authorized the county tax claim bureau director to strike records of back taxes and penalties assessed against more than 50 properties, most of them in the City of Johnstown, which have been sold to new buyers through upset sales.
The previous owners of those properties had penalties against them for not paying taxes for at least two years.
The commissioners have a mandatory duty to forgive taxes on those properties when they are sold in upset sales, County Solicitor William Barbin said.
"They've been sold to somebody now who, theoretically, will be paying taxes," Barbin said. "So this is a plus for the county budgets and the local municipality budgets that rely on real estate taxes."
However, the county as well as Richland Township and Richland School District will lose tax revenue as a result of two recent settlements on commercial tax assessment appeals.
The Comfort Inn, 455 Theatre Drive, had an assessed value of $6.4 million prior to the business' appeal, which was settled with a new assessed value of $4.5 million after assessments were conducted by the hotel's ownership and the county, Barbin said.
Richland Township School District and Richland Township supervisors have already approved the changes. The county commissioners' approval Thursday finalizes the change.
Additionally, Galliker's Dairy, 143 Donald Lane, and the county negotiated a settlement for a new assessed value of the dairy's property. Property assessments do not include equipment inside the facility, Barbin said.
Through Galliker's appeal, its assessed market value has been reduced from $4.5 million to $3.5 million – a figure that the both parties felt was accurate, Barbin said.
"Galliker's agreed to a slight compromise up, to an assessed market value of $3.7 million," he said.
In general, properties are not worth what they once had been, Barbin said.
A few reasons for that decrease of value include the area's population loss and the national spike in interest rates, he said.
Recent spikes in interest rates instituted by the Federal Reserve have had an effect, as the formula for market value includes the behaviors of buyers who, at present, are less likely to pay higher amounts based on interest rates.
