Joel Valentine, CEO of Wessel & Company, presented a clean audit report showing that Cambria County had a $28.9 million surplus for 2021 during the Cambria County commissioners’ meeting Thursday at the Beaverdale fire hall.
Valentine pointed to an 3.46-to-1 ratio of assets to liabilities and described it as “very strong.” The county will be looking at $163,854,089 in revenue and $144,043,428 in expenses with a difference of $19,810,661.
The other highlight is the $28,967,895 surplus, or reserve fund. Last year, the county only had $13,436,130 in the fund. Valentine said that was due to the $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county had.
The county’s pension fund is now 99% funded, Valentine said, an increase from 92% last year and 84% in 2019. He said that is due to the current market and the county continuing to put money aside for future retirees.
