EBENSBURG – The Cambria County commissioners, the Cambria Township supervisors and the Ebensburg Borough Council on Monday each held reorganizational meetings at which they approved various personnel actions.
At their meeting, Commissioners Thomas C. Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott W. Hunt voted to reappoint Chernisky as president commissioner, to reappoint Smith as vice president commissioner and to appoint the newly elected Hunt as secretary.
They also voted to reappoint the following county personnel to continue in their current positions: Michael Gelles, chief clerk; Tara Keilman, deputy chief clerk; William Gleason Barbin, solicitor; Tom Finn, assistant solicitor for personnel, labor and workers’ compensation issues; and Tom Swope, assistant solicitor for tax assessment, tax claims and tax appeal issues.
Also, the commissioners voted to approve the appointments of Hunt and Smith as commissioner representatives to the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission Executive Committee; to approve the appointment of Chernisky as the commissioner alternate to the same executive committee; and to approve the appointment of Smith to the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2023.
At their meeting, Cambria Township supervisors Tim Bracken, Jim Melnyk and Tom Merryweather voted to appoint Bracken as the chair of the board and Melnyk as the vice chair. They also approved the appointments of Bracken and Melnyk as full-time roadmasters, Melnyk as the point of contact for dirt and gravel roads, Melnyk as the administrator for the township’s two 457 retirement plans and all three supervisors as members of the township police commission.
They voted to retain Susan Mazenko as secretary-treasurer and open records officer; Gary Costlow as solicitor; Gary Makosy as police chief; Carol Driskel as tax collector; Blaise Novotny as a member of the Cambria Township Planning Commission; Barry Lauer as a member of the Cambria Township Zoning Hearing Board; Dave George as a member of the Cambria Township Water Authority; and Al Wenturine as a member of the Cambria Township Sewer Authority.
The supervisors also voted to retain Peggy Parks as sewage enforcement officer; Terry Shulsky as compliance/zoning officer; Jack Schaffer as the township engineer; and Mike Illig as a member of the township’s Appeals Board. They also voted to retain certified public accountant Dave Wilson to conduct the township’s 2019 annual audit.
At the Ebensburg Borough Council meeting, Mayor Randy Datsko administered oaths of office to newly elected council members Jeff Ball and Michael Owatt and to reelected council members Dave Kuhar and Cecilia Houser. Ball and Owatt stepped into the seats vacated by Susan Barber, former council vice president, and John Cobaugh.
The council then reelected Doug Tusing as council president and elected Kuhar as vice president; appointed Dan Penatzer, borough manager, as secretary-treasurer, zoning officer and property maintenance enforcement officer; L.R. Kimball as borough engineer; and Pawlowski, Long & Gribler as borough solicitor. It also designated First National Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, AmeriServ Financial Bank, 1st Summit Bank and PLGIT as depositories.
The council also reappointed Eric Rummel to the Ebensburg Municipal Authority for a five-year term, Mike Bradley to the Ebensburg Planning Commission for a four-year term, Carol Rummel to the Ebensburg Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term, John Paul Houser and Lisa Shirt to the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership for five-year terms, Samantha Kemock to the Ebensburg Recreation Board for a five-year term, Ron Stempka to the Ebensburg Civil Service Commission for a six-year term and John Hawksworth and Mike Sheehan to the Central Cambria Emergency for one-year terms.
It also appointed Charles Moyer to a one-year term on the Vacancy Board.
Also, the council reappointed Penatzer as delegate to the Cambria Somerset Council of Governments; Penatzer as delegate and Mary Ann Kaschalk as alternate to the Cambria County Tax Collection Committee; Tracy Strom as delegate and Penatzer as alternate to the Cambria County Sewage Enforcement Agency; and Penatzer as delegate and Strom as alternate to the Laurel Municipal Inspection Agency..
