HASTINGS, Pa. – Cambria County Children and Youth Services employees can now receive reimbursement for their student loan costs.
The Cambria County commissioners approved the reimbursement plan Thursday after months of discussion of the agency’s low pay and low staffing levels.
Eligible employees will be able to receive up to $500 a month, with a maximum of $6,000 paid annually. The employee must work for the agency for at least three months before receiving the reimbursement, but no commitment to continue working for the agency is required to receive the reimbursement.
“CYS caseworkers do a great job with challenging demands,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “We’d like to thank the caseworkers, all employees of CYS for their service to our communities.”
He added that the reimbursement is a part of the ongoing effort to recruit and retain more workers for the agency.
“For the program, existing and future hires who qualify can start receiving $500 per month toward their student debt,” Chernisky said. “Student debt is one of the greatest challenges young workers who are CYS caseworkers face as they start their careers.”
Commissioner Scott Hunt added that the incentive is a good program and that he is glad that it can be offered by the county. Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith described the program as “another tool in the toolbox to try to recruit people.”
“It’s at the tool of what we’re going to try to do without opening any contracts,” Smith said.
Alex Ciotti, business agent with Service Employees International Union Local 668, the union that represents Cambria County CYS employees, said earlier this week that while the agency is appreciative of the commissioners’ move, more action is still needed to solve its staffing crisis.
“We hope that’s going to help with recruitment and retention,” he said of the reimbursement plan, “but what we know is that the resignations and the offers of employment that are being declined are because of wages. We really felt like, you know, you combine that tuition reimbursement, if they would up that wage a little bit to get it out of poverty pay.”
