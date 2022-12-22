EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners approved the county’s 2023 budget on Thursday with a tax decrease for the second consecutive year.
The $221.5 million budget features a half-mill tax cut.
The budget is a decrease from the 2022 budget of $243.2 million.
The plan also includes a general fund budget of $69,289,854, which is an increase from $59,332,690 in 2022.
The tax decrease for 2023 and the 2.5 mill decrease from 2022 will save taxpayers about $ 4.8 million, according to President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky.
He said tax cuts do not happen by accident.
“We did our jobs and work each day to get Cambria County’s financial house in order,” he said. “Eliminating the budget deficit and making cuts to spending has allowed us to cut taxes and pass the savings on to taxpayers.”
“The now-passed 2023 budget, which includes a half-mill tax decrease, is a result of the hard work of elected officials, department heads and employees all working together for the residents of Cambria County,” Commissioner Scott Hunt said. “The target is always moving and there is still a lot of work to do, but we continue to move forward for the betterment of the county.”
The commissioners also approved a bid by Marmat Inc. in the amount of $479,681 for renovations to the senior center in downtown Johnstown.
Memorandums of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Cambria County Deputy Sheriff Association and the Cambria Court Association of Professional Employees were approved Thursday. Those agreements take effect Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2026. The agreements are a part of the county’s previously announced effort to give all current employees raises.
