EBENSBURG – The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday morning voted to accept a proposal for a $10 million tax and revenue anticipation note for 2020, a routine move they make near the beginning of each year.
“We do this every year,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said after the meeting.
“It gets us through until taxes start coming in.”
A tax and revenue anticipation note is a loan taken out at the beginning of the year, before tax revenues are received, and paid off throughout the year as those revenues are received.
The county has paid off its annual tax and revenue anticipation note before the end of the year in each of the past three years, Chernisky said.
In 2019, it was paid off in late April; in 2018, it was paid off in mid-May.
The proposal that the commissioners accepted Thursday was from First National Bank and included an interest rate of 1.78%, less than the 2019 note’s 2.59% rate.
