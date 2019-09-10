Cambria County College Fair

SLATER[mdash] Thomas C., 77, Stahlstown, died September 9, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Born April 12, 1942 in Johnstown, son of the late John C. and Hazel (Jones) Slater. Survived by daughter Michele Andrews (James), Pittsburgh. Former board member of Community Foundation for the Allegh…
GOLDFEDER[mdash] Helaine 80, Johnstown, died September 3, 2019. She was born October 1, 1938, in Johnstown. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, Inc., 921 Menoher Blvd. (ptbmortuary.com)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.