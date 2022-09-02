JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County is part of an 11-county coalition that will receive $62.7 million in federal grant funding to help spur development in robotics and other advanced technologies.
The Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative was one of only 21 successful applicants from across the country to win money through the American Rescue Plan-funded Build Back Better Regional Challenge, according to a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration announcement made on Friday.
The effort was coordinated by Carnegie Mellon University and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, consisting of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. That group brought in Cambria County for this specific process after being contacted by Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
More than 90 public and private organizations contributed, including representatives from labor, educational institutions, workforce and economic development, and business.
“It’s really a great opportunity for us, and we are so appreciative of the inclusion (with) the Pittsburgh folks. … Really, I think it was a good fit because I think we added a lot of value to the application,” JARI President and CEO Linda Thomson said.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, called the collaborative “an embodiment of the spirit of the entire Pittsburgh region.”
“When southwestern Pennsylvania was knocked down, they didn’t wait for someone else to pick them back up,” Casey said in a statement. “They reinvented themselves to become leaders in technology, and winning the Build Back Better Regional Challenge will allow workers and small and family-owned businesses to take advantage of the region’s robotics and AI industries to modernize their own businesses and keep them growing in a 21st-century economy.
“By working together to invest in the region, the Collaborative’s efforts are going to support thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of new economic prosperity across Southwestern Pennsylvania.”
The regional funds will be divided into five categories:
• $4.8 million for Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Robotics Adoption, led by Catalyst Connection;
• $14.2 million for Robotics Manufacturing Hub, led by The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute;
• $24.8 million for Expanded Pathways to New Economy Careers, led by Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission;
• $12 million for Robotics Startup Factory, led by Innovation Works;
• $6.9 million for Expanded Pathways to Entrepreneurship, led by InnovatePGH.
Funding will be spread out to all the counties.
“When we thought about this opportunity, what was most important to us is that we make sure that the technologies that are being built in Pittsburgh, in the urban area, in Carnegie Mellon (University), are deployed broadly to our partners throughout the region and the companies are able to upgrade and evolve their technologies, so they are positioned for a future-focused economy and that we can actually make sure that people are trained for those jobs that will be different in the future within those industries,” Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman said.
JARI is affiliated with Catalyst Connection, a Pittsburgh- based nonprofit that provides consulting and training services for small manufacturers.
Cambria County will likely be involved in that aspect of the project, along with entrepreneurship and job training.
Pashman said the coalition has four years to deploy the funding, so plans are still being developed.
“It’s really unknown at this time,” Thomson said, “but as our companies see opportunities, we’re relationship-building with this whole coalition. I think that’s where we’re going to come into play. We’re going to say, ‘Now there’s some funding to help you with X.’
“It’s going to be a little bit complicated at first until we roll out the programs. I do believe it gives us opportunity for participation and collaboration, and that’s where I think the value’s going to come in.”
The Build Back Better Regional Challenge awarded $1 billion total nationwide.
“Build Back Better” is the agenda of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, that includes various legislation, such as the American Rescue Plan.
“I am grateful to President Joe Biden and his administration for making transformative investments here in Pennsylvania to help secure prosperity and opportunity for all,” Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Already known as a hub for innovation and cutting-edge technology, this $62.7 million investment will further fuel Southwestern Pennsylvania as a global leader in robotics and artificial intelligence.
“These dollars will help to grow family-sustaining jobs and spur economic opportunity across the region by supporting prospective employers and employees with investments in infrastructure, workforce training and commercialization.”
