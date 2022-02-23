NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Sixteen candles represented the 16 vacancies at Cambria County Children & Youth Services during a candle light vigil at the Cambria County commissioners’ meeting at the Northern Cambria Library on Wednesday.
Current and former staff of the agency attended the meeting to continue to tell the commissioners about their concerns over short staffing and low pay.
During the meeting, three new Children & Youth Services employees were approved by the commissioners, but Lynn Popovich, a supervisor, said that the three were the only three of five applicants to have shown up for interviews. She added that the hires will still not be enough.
“I know you will approve these much-needed hires but we need over a dozen more workers within the next month, as excited as we are about these new hires,” she said. “History has shown that as soon as we have expended the resources necessary to train them, we will struggle to obtain them. After obtaining experience with our agency, many move on to more competitive wages.”
Popovich noted that she saw some the commissioners at a ribbon-cutting of a business that offers $16 to $19 an hour without a degree, whereas Children & Youth Services employees start at $14.83.
“$14.83, with a large portion going to the degree required to do the job,” she said.
Popovich said that Children & Youth Servicescontinued to do their jobs despite not receiving a response from the commissioners after the meeting they attended in January.
“Your absence and silence sent a loud and frightening silence to our staff that our pleas for help were not being heard,” she said.
She added that, going forward, it will be important to not only add new staff, but also maintain current staff that can continue to help families in the county.
“It is imperative that we still keep our current staff, not just for the agency but for the children and families we serve,” Popovich said.
“Their skills and expertise are invaluable when it comes to working with the public and training the workforce.”
Brittney Coffman was one of the employees Children and Youth Services lost because she couldn’t make ends meet. After over five years, Coffman said she left a job she loved because it was not something she could financially do anymore.
“I loved my job. However, as a single adult, no matter how hard I worked, I was unable to make ends meet. I have no idea how the people with children manage on that salary,” she said. “While I was willing to put in the long hours and enter potential dangerous situations to protect children, I found I was no longer willing to sacrifice my own future to do so.”
Coffman said that when she left, there were only seven to nine vacancies at a time.
She said that she was stunned when she found out that there were 16 vacancies.
“To carry that much responsibility without support isn’t possible. I’m certain that they are managing, but at what cost?” Coffman said.
“How much longer can they sacrifice personally, financially and emotionally to protect the children in this community. If they can’t, who will?”
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said that the commissioners will continue efforts to advertise for the positions to add to the three hires.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky added that the county has committed to a “full-court press” with its advertising efforts.
Commissioner Scott Hunt said they are meeting with administration and human resources to find a solution.
“We’re working on it,” Smith said.
After the meeting, Smith notably took an extended period of time to talk with the employees during their vigil.
