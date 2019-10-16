EBENSBURG – The budget for Cambria County Children and Youth Services continues to be a balancing act among reimbursement from the state, fluctuating percentages of general fund contributions and filling vacant positions.
During a 2020 budget hearing Wednesday morning, CYS administrator Betzi White outlined the ways her office is making an effort to cut costs, but also spend less of their allocated funding.
Last year, White said her office did not spend $863,000 and was able to adjust her proposed 2020 budget accordingly.
That budget includes a proposed $13.4 million in expenditures, the biggest costs including $2.2 million for subsidy adoptions and $4.8 million for contracted services.
An overhaul of a statewide IT system for CYS offices will cost the county $300,000 in 2020, White added, but that cost is eligible for up to 50% reimbursement from the federal government.
Many programs provided by White’s office are eligible for state reimbursement, while others require a percentage of contribution from the county.
“When these programs work well, they keep kids out of placement, which is our goal,” she said.
Last year, White said there were 159 Cambria County children in placement, while there are 105 this year as of the end of September.
White said there are 50% fewer children in care in Cambria County. Her office has seen an increase in adoptions, about 75% of which involve foster families.
While White reported a slight reduction in drug-related cases, she disclosed that reports of drug-exposed infants has risen from 25 last year to 50 reported so far this year.
“We are doing what we can,” she said.
Cambria County’s CYS also continues to receive an influx of calls to report child abuse.
In 2014, White said there were 385 calls seeking investigation of suspected child abuse.
In 2018, her office received 541 abuse-related calls.
To date, White said her office has received 385 calls to report suspected child abuse, including 51 in September.
In 2018, 28 of those reports were substantiated and, to date, 24 reports have been substantiated for 2019.
White said her office has also received 2,183 reports to date of suspected neglect cases.
All of these reports are being handled by an average of 24 caseworkers, White said. Cambria County has not seen all 30 of its caseworker positions filled since August 2017, she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.