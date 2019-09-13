The Cambria County Child Advocacy Center will receive a $24,985 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to assist in its efforts to help child victims of abuse, according to state Rep. Frank Burns.
Burns said the Victims of Crime Act funding will ensure the continuation of the center’s multidisciplinary team coordinator, who facilitates the center’s response to child victims of abuse. The funds will also be used to update the center’s forensic interview recording equipment and to continue providing timely and appropriate victim services.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency provides planning, coordination and technical assistance to the state’s criminal justice system and serves as a clearinghouse for state and federal grants to support criminal and juvenile justice efforts, including supporting victims of crime.
