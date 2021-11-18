EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County commissioners moved on Thursday to purchase a Cambria Township property that would replace the current Cambria County Services Building.
The commissioners voted to purchase a $1.7 million property located at 236 Jamesway Road, just off U.S. Route 22 near Ebensburg, from Dino Persio Family Limited Partnership, L.P.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin explained that the sale is contingent upon a 30-day inspection period, which begins Thursday. The county has that time to back out of the sale if any defects are found that the owner will not fix. The county has until Feb. 15 to close on the property if there are no issues.
Barbin said the county is still looking at its options for paying for the property.
The current Cambria County Services Building, which houses the Domestic Relations Department and the Day Reporting Center, is located at 499 Manor Drive, Ebensburg.
Barbin said that that structure is the oldest building owned by the county and that, due to water leaks and the building’s outdated construction, the cost to maintain the building has increased.
“Buying a good-quality building is more cost-effective than building a brand-new building,” Barbin said.
President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said that by taking the step to buy the property, the county was doing its “due diligence.” He added that the building will have more space than the current building and will also be more accessible.
“That location is served by CamTran and it is close to the current building,” he said. “We will have a continuity of services.”
