The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved the reappointments of Dennis Beck, Martin Westrick and James Benshoff to the Cambria County Conservation District board for four-year terms beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2024.
The commissioners also approved the reappointment of Thomas Chernisky, Cambria County president commissioner, to the Cambria County Conservation District board for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Also, the commissioners approved the reappointment of Annette Comiskey to the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Advisory Board for a three-year term beginning Sept. 1 and ending Aug. 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.