EBENSBURG, Pa. – Members of the Cambria County Bar Association have voted to recommend three candidates out of five in the race for two judgeships on the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas bench.
More than 100 attorneys who are part of the professional association voted to highly recommend Forrest Fordham and to recommend Timothy Sloan and Michael Carbonara.
The members of the association voted to not recommend Brett Smith at this time, and Tonilyn Chippie Kargo did not receive enough votes in any category to receive a rating.
Cambria County voters will elect two judge candidates to the bench this year, to replace the retiring President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry.
Heath Long, chairman of the bar association’s judicial review committee, said that association members voted to assign one of three ratings to each candidate – “highly recommended,” “recommended” or “not recommended.”
If at least 70% of the votes for a candidate were “highly recommended,” then the candidate – Fordham, in this case – was deemed highly recommended by the association. Similarly, if at least 70% of the votes for a candidate were “not recommended,” then the candidate was not recommended; Smith received that ranking.
The candidates who were recommended – Carbonara and Sloan – got that rating because the sum of the “highly recommended” and “recommended” votes for each of them added up to at least 70% of the total ballots.
Long said that the candidates were ranked on their legal ability, trial experience, character, financial responsibility, judicial temperament, mental and physical capacity to discharge the duties of the office, record of community involvement, administrative ability, devotion to improvement of the quality of justice, and demonstration of sound judgment in their personal life.
The vote is held each time a county Court of Common Pleas seat is open.
A total of 104 of the association’s 128 members cast ballots by mail in a vote that was audited by an accounting firm to ensure that nobody voted twice. Not all attorneys in the county are members of the association.
“The attorneys take this very seriously because not only do we work in front of these judges, but judges are elected for 10-year terms,” Long said. “We’ve had judges be on the bench for 25-plus years, so you take the choices very seriously because it’s someone that you’re going to be seeing for a couple of decades.”
Robin Hagins, the association’s executive director, said that the fellow attorneys know each other better than most.
“Nobody knows these candidates better than our members,” she said. “They work together. They socialize together. They’re in court, sometimes on the opposite sides together – so we really take pride in making sure this is done without a hitch.”
Association President Arlene Dudeck said that the recommendation is like any other.
“If you need a recommendation for a mechanic or anything else, you go to the people that you trust that work with these people, and I think that’s why we are doing this,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard, but I also think it’s necessary.”
Fordham, of Richland Township, thanked his fellow members of the bar for their confidence in him.
“I’m very happy with the results and I’m very humbled by that,” he said, “because I think the attorneys in our bar association are the greatest attorneys in the state, and it means a lot to me to be highly recommended by my peers and colleagues.”
“I’m very happy and pleased to have been recommended,” said Sloan, of Cambria Township. “With 35 years’ experience in the practice, it’s good to confirm what I obviously have the belief in myself, so we’re happy about that.”
Carbonara, of Richland Township, said that in a race with this many candidates, he believes the association’s recommendation is a “true measurement” and that he was honored by the vote’s outcome.
“In a race with this many candidates, I do believe that the bar association’s recommendations is one of the true measurements that helps us provide an evaluation for the prospective judges and to provide that information to the community regarding our ability to do the job,” he said. “Our peers know us through years of practicing law with them, either against them or with them, or just knowing their general reputation.”
Smith, of Sidman, said that he was not surprised by the vote. He has been an attorney for 14 years, eight of which have been spent as a public defender. He said that he is a conservative and will “stand up against the liberal woke agenda.”
“I’m not a member of their aging liberal lawyers’ establishment,” he said of the vote. “I’m just not a part of their clique. ... I think the people will decide this election, not the attorneys.”
According to Hagins, all candidates are members of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Cambria County Bar Association.
Kargo, of Portage, said that if she is elected, she intends to ensure the residents of Cambria County “get a fair shake” of the law.
“I’ve practiced law, not only in Cambria County, but multiple counties across the commonwealth,” she said. “I’ve actually acted as the Republican Election Day attorney here in Cambria County to ensure election integrity. I got into this race for the same reason that I became a lawyer – to help people – and I’m not necessarily here to impress just a few people, but to make sure that Cambrians get a fair shake from our courts. I’m a conservative who will stand for the rule of law and the Constitution as it’s written.”
